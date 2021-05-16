Kozhikode

Daily TPR drops to 20.06% in Kozhikode

Daily test positivity rate (TPR) dropped to 20.06% in Kozhikode district on Sunday when 2,406 of the 12,571 samples tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Number of recoveries from COVID-19 surged to 5,179 too.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 2,345 cases of local transmission of the infection and the source of 58 others is not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 624 such locally acquired infections, Feroke 77, and Kakkur 71. Right now, the active caseload is 40,599.

Meanwhile, Health Department officials said that 7,25,860 people have so far been vaccinated in the district. Of them, 1,68,462 have got both the doses and 5,57,398 got only the first dose. A total of 1,237 beds are vacant in 61 hospitals designated for COVID-19 treatment.

