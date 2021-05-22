Kozhikode

Daily TPR drops to 18.07% in Kozhikode

The daily test positivity rate (TPR) of COVID-19 infection declined to 18.07% in Kozhikode district on Saturday when 1,971 new cases and 3,928 recoveries were reported.

Right now, 29,727 people from the district are under treatment, of whom 24,558 are under home isolation.

According to the District Medical Officer, 11,331 samples were tested. Of the fresh cases, 1,918 are due to local transmission of the infection, and the source of 53 others is not known. Kozhikode Corporation reported 473 cases of locally acquired infections.

