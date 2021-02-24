Daily TPR drops below 7% in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

24 February 2021 00:16 IST

357 new cases; active caseload at 5,290

Daily test positivity rate in Kozhikode district dropped to 6.16% on Tuesday when 357 of the 5,788 samples tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Any rate of daily TPR below 5% is an indicator of low disease transmission, according to experts.

A release said there were 345 locally acquired infections, and eight without a known source. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 99 cases of local transmission, Panangad 24, and Chathamangalam 17. As many as 521 people recovered from the infection. The active caseload from the district is 5,290.

