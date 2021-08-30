Daily TPR declines to 18.69% in Kozhikode

1,916 test positive for SARS-CoV-2; active caseload 30,845

Kozhikode saw a slight decline in COVID-19 cases on Monday when 1,916 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 out of 10,470 people. The test positivity rate (TPR) dipped to 18.69%.

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said that 1,869 of them were infected through local contact, while the source was unknown in 36 cases. The active caseload stood at 30,845 while 95,160 are under observation.

Meanwhile, vaccination is progressing in the district. As of Monday, 24,86,398 people have been administered the COVID vaccine. Of these, 18,21,951 got their first doses while 6,64,447 have received both the doses.

Severe restrictions are being imposed on localities that record a weekly infection population ratio of seven and above. Koyilandy Municipality, which has 25 wards as containment zones, has decided to impose severe restrictions considering the fast spread of the disease in the town. Stores that sell essential items, banks and other financial institutions, Akshaya centres and other public service centres should be open only till 2 p.m. in these wards. The working hours of all establishments in the town, other than medical stores, will be up to 6 p.m. in non-containment zones. Restaurants should only carry out home deliveries from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Any get-togethers and unnecessary travel have been banned. Action will be taken against medical stores that sell medicines such as paracetamol without a doctor’s prescription. Meanwhile, 412 cases were registered in the district on Monday for flouting COVID protocol.

FLTC issue

A social media post by a media person about the unhygienic conditions of the first-line treatment centre at Panniyankara in Kozhikode city led to much discussion on Monday. Hailing from another district, she had contracted COVID when she was in the city for official purposes and had moved to Panniyankara FLTC for treatment. However, the condition there, she says, was less than satisfactory and she had to seek external support to get the place cleaned. However, Health Supervisor of Kozhikode Municipal Corporation Shajil Kumar.P said that a dedicated team of five volunteers were at the centre round the clock and any discomforts felt by patients were attended to immediately. Yet, problems are bound to happen since the centre has been functioning round the clock for two years, he added.