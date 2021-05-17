Daily TPR declines to 17.61% in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

17 May 2021 18:55 IST

1,492 people test positive; 5,724 recover

Daily test positivity rate (TPR) dropped below 20% after many weeks in Kozhikode district on Monday. Only 1,492 people newly tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 here, when 8,868 samples were tested. The daily TPR was 17.61%.

According to the District Medical Officer, 5,724 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload is now 36,309.

Of the new cases, 1,457 are locally acquired infections while the source of 32 others is not known. A total of 485 cases of local transmission were reported from the Kozhikode Corporation, while Olavanna reported 57 cases, Vadakara 53, Chengottukavu 43, and Peruvayal 44.

