Daily TPR declines in Kozhikode, but remains high in 12 local bodies

2,966 people test positive; active caseload reduces to 43,367

The daily test positivity rate (TPR) for COVID-19 declined to 22.94% in Kozhikode district on Saturday even as District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao declared 12 local bodies as highly critical zones as they continued to report a daily TPR of 35%.

According to the District Medical Officer, 2,966 people newly tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 when 13,697 samples were tested. There were 2,931 cases of local transmission of the infection, of which 816 were from Kozhikode Corporation alone. Thuneri reported 90 locally acquired infections, Vadakara 84 and Feroke 81. As many as 4,725 people recovered from the infection, bringing down the active caseload to 43,367.

Meanwhile, a high TPR continues to get reported from Olavanna, Thuneri, Kottur, Chelannur, Vanimel, Azhiyoor, Karassery, Unnikulam, Kakkodi, and Valayam grama panchayats and Feroke and Ramanattuakara municipalities. Strict restrictions will be imposed in these places for a week. Only shops selling medicine and food will be allowed to open. The shops selling food may remain open between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. No public gatherings will be allowed in the local bodies. Entry and exit will be allowed only for emergency needs. Rapid response team volunteers should ensure that essential items are delivered home. Police will seal the boundaries of the local bodies.