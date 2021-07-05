Daily TPR close to 12% in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

The daily test positivity rate (TPR) for COVID-19 remained close to 12% in Kozhikode district on Monday when 758 more people were found to be infected with the virus.

According to the district medical officer, a daily TPR of 11.88% was recorded when 6,551 samples were tested. Of the fresh cases, 741 were locally acquired infections and the source of 15 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 161 cases of local transmission of the infection, Olavanna 48, Peruvayal 41, Changaroth 37, Koyilandy 35, and Vadakara 35.

