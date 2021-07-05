Kozhikode

Daily TPR close to 12% in Kozhikode

The daily test positivity rate (TPR) for COVID-19 remained close to 12% in Kozhikode district on Monday when 758 more people were found to be infected with the virus.

According to the district medical officer, a daily TPR of 11.88% was recorded when 6,551 samples were tested. Of the fresh cases, 741 were locally acquired infections and the source of 15 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 161 cases of local transmission of the infection, Olavanna 48, Peruvayal 41, Changaroth 37, Koyilandy 35, and Vadakara 35.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 5, 2021 11:11:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/daily-tpr-close-to-12-in-kozhikode/article35157858.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY