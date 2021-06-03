Daily TPR at 10.77% in Kozhikode; 1,198 fresh cases

Kozhikode

03 June 2021 20:17 IST

More vaccination centres to be opened in district

The daily test positivity rate (TPR) for COVID-19 declined to 10.77% in Kozhikode on Thursday even as the district administration is planning to increase the number of vaccination centres in the district to ensure that more people get the jab.

According to a release, 1,198 fresh cases of the infection were reported on the day, of which 1,176 were due to local transmission. The source of 14 others is not known. Two persons had returned from abroad and six others from other States. As many as 11,353 samples were tested. A total of 1,878 people recovered, and active caseload dropped to 16,453. Kozhikode Corporation reported 317 cases of locally acquired infections, Chorod 41, Chengottukavu 40, and Vadakara 38.

District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao, meanwhile, told elected representatives and officials from local bodies to hold vaccination drives every day. So far, they were being held on alternate days. Though application for vaccination should be done online, spot registration will be allowed for residents in some remote areas. Mr. Rao promised to offer vaccination facility for expatriates within a week after their applications are registered online.

Advertising

Advertising

The Collector also directed officials to ramp up contact-tracing and sample testing. Job scheme workers and migrant labourers should be given priority. If COVID symptoms are noticed in people aged above 60, they should be shifted to first-line treatment centres or domiciliary care centres.

Mr. Rao said the ongoing restrictions on public life in the district would continue despite a dip in the number of fresh cases and weekly TPR. Local bodies with a TPR above 15% had been termed “very high category”, those above 20% “critical” and those above 25% as “highly critical”. Prohibitory orders will be imposed on these places for 14 days. If the weekly TPR registers a decline their category will be revised.