Daily TPR 12.49% in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

25 January 2021 22:49 IST

As many as 439 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Monday.

The daily test positivity rate (TPR) continues to at 12.49% when 3,514 samples were tested. There were 390 recoveries. According to the DMO, there were 424 locally acquired infections and the source of 13 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation had 86 cases of local transmission while Feroke had 25, Peruvayal 22, and Ramanattukara 18.

