Daily test positivity rate crosses 30% in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

01 May 2021 20:01 IST

5,554 fresh COVID-19 cases reported; active caseload surges to 46,057

One in every three persons undergoing COVID-19 test in Kozhikode is testing positive for the virus now. There is a rise in the number of people getting discharged from hospitals, first-line treatment centres and other facilities as well.

The Health Department said 5,554 fresh cases were reported on Saturday in the district when 18,760 samples were tested, resulting in a daily test positivity rate of 30.98%. As many as 2,295 people recovered from the infection too.

According to a release, there were 5,414 locally acquired infections and the source of 135 others is not known. Four persons had returned from other States and one from abroad. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 1,735 cases of local transmission of the infection, Kunnamangalam 163, Puthuppady 126, and Meppayyur 109. Active caseload from the district surged to 46,057.

