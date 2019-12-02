Cyclone shelter turns into popular wedding hall

The State’s first cyclone shelter, opened five years ago in Vadakara, has now turned into the district’s most affordable venue to host family functions. For the underprivileged coastal people, it has come as a big boon.

A. Aslam, a resident in the area, attests that at least four wedding receptions take place in a month at the shelter, which is a big relief for the poor families in the coastal area. “When owners of even small halls charge at least ₹ 20,000 a day, this spacious shelter is available with all basic facilities at an unimaginable rate of ₹ 500,” he says.

The decision to offer the shelter for holding events has evoked warm response from the coastal communities as they have been finding it hard to get such a space at an affordable rate. Though some of them had managed to host such events on their own humble premises for saving costs, it was proving to be a tough exercise with the increased number of households in fishermen colonies.

Rehabilitation shelter

Vadakara Municipal Chairman K. Sreedharan says the facility has been remaining open for wedding events for more than a year now. “Though it is used as a rehabilitation shelter or camp office for rescue operators during monsoon time, it is more popular now as a function hall. We do not even insist on the payment of the rent in genuine cases,” he told The Hindu. It was in 2015 that the three-storey building, constructed at a cost of ₹2.5 crore, was thrown open for the rehabilitation purpose under the National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Scheme. It was also one of the key components of the ‘Vision Vadakara’ project proposed by the then Minister of State for Home Mullappally Ramachandran, who represented Vadakara in Parliament. He proposed the rehabilitation facility after noticing the struggle of the coastal community during the monsoon times and other natural calamities.