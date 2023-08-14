ADVERTISEMENT

Cycle ride held to remember freedom fighters

August 14, 2023 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The 122 Infantry Battalion of the Territorial Army under the Madras Regiment in association with Panama Cycles and Calicut Cycling Club organised a heritage cycle rally covering various historical and cultural spots in the city on Sunday.

The ride organised to remember freedom fighters in view of the Independence Day celebrations covered Freedom Square, Commonwealth Tile Factory, Old Feroke Bridge and Gandhi Memorial Circle. Col. D. Navin Benjit, Commanding Officer of the 122 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army), flagged off the rally which was led by Major Pawan Kumar Yadav.  

