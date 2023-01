January 25, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

Deputy Excise Commissioner V. Rajendran will flag off the cycle rally organised by Vimukti Mission against drugs on Republic Day. The drug awareness rally will begin from Kozhikode beach at 7.15 a.m. and will pass through Valiyangadi, West Hill, and Karaparamba and conclude at Karuvasseri. Kozhikode South District Higher Secondary NSS and Green Care Mission Grand Cycle Channel will be part of the rally, a press release said.