Cycle expedition against hydel project

Shakkir Njanikkadavu, an activist on a cycle expedition from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram in protest against the proposed Anakkayam hydel power project, was accorded a welcome in Kozhikode on Saturday under the aegis of Samajwadi Jana Parishath. He started the expedition on November 19 and expects to finish it by November 27. Protests have been brewing across the State against the project proposed around 20 km from Athirappilly, says a press release.

