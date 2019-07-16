‘Cycle Brigade’ to be launched in schools

The Calicut Cycle Carnival, a festival of everything related to bicycle, will be held in Kozhikode from July 19 to 26 at the Maritime Department Ground on Kozhikode Beach.

The carnival is being organised by the Kozhikode District Panchayat in association with an NGO Green Care Mission as part of their “Grand Cycle Challenge”. It is a promotional event for the “Cycle Brigade”, soon to be launched in the schools in the district, a programme to prepare students for environmental protection activities.

The Cycle Carnival has several sections, the most important being the “Cycle Smile”, a programme to provide bicycles to students in schools, who do not have the means to buy one.

Apart from sourcing new cycles through crowd funding and sponsorship, “Cycle Smile” also promotes recycling of cycles.

The organisers plan to collect old cycles with the help of the National Service Scheme volunteers of Higher Secondary Schools in the district. The cycles, even the toy cycles with three wheels, will be collected in the “Green Express”, that will be flagged off by Transport Minister A.K.Saseendran on July 19.

The bicycles thus collected will be repaired in a “cycle clinic” that will be held at the venue of the carnival from July 24 to 26. Experienced cycle technicians and interested students will take part in the clinic.

The bicycles that cannot be used again will be sold to the Kerala Scrap Dealers' Association, the proceeds of which will be used to purchase new bicycles. “This is also a cleaning process. People can get rid of their old space consuming cycles and bring a smile on a student's face”, said K.T. Abdul Nasar, convenor of the “Cycle Brigade” and the “Calicut Cycle Carnival”.

An exhibition-cum-demonstration of the “e-bicycle” is another part of the carnival. “Many people refuse to use cycles for transportation as it is tiresome and cause them to sweat. E-bicycle is not a popular concept in India. It is a bicycle that runs on electricity as well as by pedalling. It covers up to 30 km once charged”, Mr.Nasar said.

An exhibition of cycle innovations, “Chavittu Vandi”, an exhibition of paintings by students of JDT Islam Higher Secondary School, “Nattu Nanma”, an exhibition of photographs on Kozhikode and a “Cycle Cafe” serving different types of sulaimani (black tea) are part of the carnival.

On July 24, the carnival will also be the venue for a civic reception accorded to the international kayakers arriving for the Malabar River Festival starting on July 26.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will launch the “Cycle Brigade” at 4 p.m. on July 26 to mark the conclusion of the carnival.

The Department of Education, District Sports Council, Harithakeralam Mission, and Responsible Tourism Mission are supporting the event.