Cyberpark hits a milestone, adds 107 firms in four years

Staff strength in the IT hub of north Kerala crosses 850

Cyberpark Kozhikode has clocked a milestone by adding 107 companies in just four years, as the government-owned IT hub today houses 113 firms as against six in the 2017-18 fiscal.

As on this week, a statement said, Cyberpark allotted space to 56 companies. Of them, 44 are operational. Space has been allotted to 12 more companies, and they will commence operations after obtaining SEZ approval in the pivotal Sahya building on the 45-acre campus.

In addition, 47 companies are functioning from App Incubation Hub in Mobile 10x. Of them, 22 are start-ups (less than two years). Another 25 have availed co-working spaces. Cyberpark had only four functional companies in 2017 before Sahya commenced operations. That way, the total strength has reached 113.

The area under lease has gone up from 8% in 2017-18 to 73% in 2020-21. The number of employees grew from 107 to over 850 during the same period.

Software exports marked an increase of nearly 390% from ₹3,01,71,390 in 2017-18 to ₹14,76,10,856 in 2019-20.

The IT hub also initiated conversion of a basement space of 50,000 sq.ft. into a fully-fitted-out smart business centre. It can accommodate 31 companies, starting from 500 sq.ft. to 2,500 sq.ft. with seaters ranging from a minimum of 10 to as high as 70. These will be ready by the end of the current fiscal.

Start-ups chiefly face the challenge of obscurity while sourcing global business. Cyberpark addresses this issue, as acquiring premium infrastructure space of a government-run IT park earns it instant recognition and quality ecosystem, experts point out.

At a recent function to mark the achievements of Cyberpark, then Cyberpark General Manager C. Nireesh said that amid the pandemic there was huge demand from start-ups. They are keen to explore global markets towards export business, especially for product-based companies.

Cyberpark, founded in 2009, has proposed a new IT building, as the existing space will be fully occupied within a year, going by the number of Expressions of Interest (EoI) from IT companies. Above all, as start-ups are looking at innovative products and are into research and development, there is every possibility of a global recognition for units from Cyberpark, Mr. Nireesh had observed.

Calicut Forum for Information Technology (CAFIT) president P.T. Harris said north Kerala had a good number of entrepreneurs eager to shift base to Kozhikode to optimise cost and access a large talent pool. The pandemic has opened huge opportunities for the IT sector, as experienced and talented resources can be recruited from anywhere. Besides, work from home enables offices to go for smaller working space, he added.