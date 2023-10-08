ADVERTISEMENT

Cyber police launch probe into cryptocurrency fraud after Kozhikode businessman loses ₹2.85 crore

October 08, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

The man reportedly made investments in July and August, responding to promotional campaigns by a few women on Instagram

The Hindu Bureau

The cyber police have started investigation into a multi-crore cryptocurrency fraud in which a businessman from Kozhikode district was allegedly cheated. The complainant who approached the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) recently for action claimed that he had lost a total sum of ₹2.85 crore.

According to police sources, the man made the investments in July and August, responding to promotional campaigns by a few women on Instagram. He had also been added to a Telegram group that had over 3,000 members.

The operators of the alleged fraud worked in a professional manner, updating returns of the investment each time with the investor. He smelt a rat when the company operators asked him to pay around ₹80 lakh as tax for withdrawing his total investments with profit, which was around ₹5 crore. By the time he approached the police, he had lost the whole investment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police sources said it was the biggest financial fraud reported in recent times in Kozhikode district. They said investigation was under way to check the source of Instagram messages and track the operators of the fraud.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US