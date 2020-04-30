Kozhikode

Cyber cell probing misleading message

The Kozhikode cyber cell has begun investigation into a case in which a misleading voice message on COVID-19 attributed to District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao was being circulated on WhatsApp.

Mr. Rao, who came across the message on Thursday, sought the intervention of the cyber cell to track the source of the message. Police sources said the message carrying several suspicious claims was prepared in such a way as to mislead listeners who were familiar with the voice and accent of Mr. Rao.

