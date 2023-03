March 03, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM) will organise a workshop on ‘Pathways and experiments towards water sensitivity’ at KPM Tripenta here on Saturday. Mayor Beena Philip will open the sessions. Manoj P. Samuel, Executive Director, CWRDM, will preside over the inaugural event. The workshop is organised as part of the ‘Water for Change’ project that aims at a water-sensitive design framework for fast growing livable cities, a press release said.