CWC moots rehabilitation plan for rescued girls

Complaints of girls recorded for favourable action

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) held an emergency meeting here on Sunday to discuss the rehabilitation needs of the six girls who were brought back to the city after they were found missing from the Government Children’s Home.

The meeting, chaired by CWC Chairman P.M. Thomas at the Children’s Home, decided to come up with a suitable action plan in two days taking into account the girls’ welfare needs and requests.

Addressing the media, Mr. Thomas said the committee had heard in detail the complaints of the rescued girls for clarity and offered them counselling. “After studying all aspects of the case, we will come up with a suitable action that can safeguard their interests,” he said.

According to Social Justice Department sources, the possibility of sending interested girls along with their parents to their own homes would also be examined by the CWC. One parent have already made such a request, they said.

As part of the safety audit ordered by District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) A.V. George, Assistant Commissioner (Special Branch) A. Umesh visited the Children’s Home and recorded the statements of the six girls. It was also part of efforts to gather additional information to support the investigation into the incident. The safety audit was done quickly in the wake of a suspected suicide attempt by one of the rescued girls. Kozhikode Medical College sources said the girl who was presented with a scar on her wrist was discharged after administering first aid on Saturday.

Helpline: 0495-276000