Customs’ e-clearance facility getting ready at Beypore Port

The beautified main entrance to the Beypore Port, which is now on the path of restoring its past glory in maritime business.

KOZHIKODE

21 February 2020 01:56 IST

Service will facilitate quicker movement of containers by eliminating paperwork

A major portion of the civil works for introducing the Custom’s Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) clearance facility has been completed at the Beypore Port as part of the Union and State governments’ efforts to promote coastal shipping through minor ports and fast-track container movement. It has been a long-awaited service by exporters and importers from the northern Kerala region.

Port officer Ashwini Prathap says about 80% of construction works for the 24x7 clearance service which will reduce the physical interface between Customs, traders and other regulatory agencies has been completed by spending ₹12 lakh. “The trial will be conducted soon by the Customs wing prior to its commissioning within a month. The total project cost is ₹20 lakh,” he says.

Mr. Prathap also says the special incentive declared by the government for coastal shipping promotion projects too will come to the benefit of those who wish to explore the new EDI clearance facility. A government order has been issued explaining the percentage of incentives available for the businessmen in the field.

With the introduction of the EDI facility, the conventional method of using hard copies for manual Customs clearance procedures will come to an end. According to officials, it will be a huge advantage for facilitating quicker movement of containers. Also, those who make use of the EDI service now at the Kochi Port can avail themselves of the service at the Beypore Port. Similarly, the temporary clearance facility provided through the Kozhikode International Airport will be wound up.

Facility since 2015

Port authorities say the leading sea ports and airports in the country have been enjoying round-the-clock clearance facility since 2015. Its extension was recommended by the Union Ministry of Finance to other locations as an administrative reform to stimulate economic growth and give more prominence to minor ports, they add.

According to port authorities, the EDI facility will be a big boost for the growth of business through the Beypore Port, which is now at the doorstep of many innovative projects to woo exporters.

The commissioning of the Kannur Airport and the development of minor ports in the northern Kerala region will attract stakeholders in the business from neighbouring States such as Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, they hope.

It was in 2018 that container shipping was officially launched at the Beypore Port under the State government’s coastal shipping promotion programmes. Though the port had been remaining open for container movement since 2017, only the unloading of cargo was done here instead of tapping the export potentials. The limited facilities to manage consignments too had been a hurdle, which was promptly attended to by the authorities by developing the storage facilities and introducing modern container reach stacker for safely handling containers.