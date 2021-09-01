Customers allege fraud in investment scheme

KOZHIKODE

Over 300 cases filed against owners and partners of Kuttiyadi-based Gold Palace jewellery

More than 300 local investors have approached the police seeking legal action against the owners and partners of the Kuttiyadi-based Gold Palace jewellery, who allegedly operated a fraudulent investment scheme mobilising deposits of ₹60 crore. As of now, cases have been registered at Kuttiyadi, Nadapuram, and Payyoli police stations against the suspected persons apart from V.P. Sameer, one of the managing partners, being arrested.

Some of the investors staged a protest at Kuttiyadi with the support of a local political party on Wednesday, alleging that the suspects were trying to escape from the district taking advantage of the slow police proceedings. They also called for the appointment of a special investigation team as there were many smaller income groups of families who fell as victims in the fraud.

At Kuttiyadi station alone, 202 persons, who allegedly lost their money and gold, came up with written petitions against the jewellery shop owners. Nadapuram and Payyoli stations also received over 100 complaints. As part of the continuing legal action, three showrooms were sealed by the police apart from seizing a number of documents related to the investment schemes.

According to the police, there were different types of schemes, including gold investments and cash deposits offering attractive monthly returns. There were also investors, who deposited more than 1 kg of gold, expecting monthly cash returns. The majority of smaller income groups had joined cash deposit schemes for purchasing gold, they said.

‘Ornaments safe’

Police sources said the managing partner, who was remanded in judicial custody, would be taken into police custody again for further investigation into the case. They also said the gold ornaments deposited by some of the investors were found safe in the jewellery’s locker, which could be released in a later phase.

In the preliminary investigation, it was found that the jewellery shop management had been running the investment schemes for over four years. The trickery came to light when some of them approached its Kallachi branch to get back the deposits. On noticing the demand, the partners, who managed the branch, escaped from the spot. The investors visited the branch when it was opened after a long period of inactivity.