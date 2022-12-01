Curtains down on district school arts festival in Kozhikode

December 01, 2022 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Kozhikode

Around 8,000 students took part in the five-day event held in compliance with the green protocol

The Hindu Bureau

An electrifying performance by Margam Kali contestants at the Kozhikode Revenue District School Arts Festival at Vadakara on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. RAGESH

Giving young talents a perfect stage to demonstrate their skills after the pandemic, the 61st edition of the Kozhikode Revenue District School Arts Festival drew to a close at Vadakara on Thursday.

K. Muraleedharan, MP, opened the valedictory session that acknowledged the contributions of various volunteers’ teams to make the event a grand success.

A Kathakali contestant being helped to come out of the dressing room. | Photo Credit: K. RAGESH

Around 8,000 students took part in the five-day festival which was held in compliance with the green protocol. The support of additional student volunteers, apart from student police cadets, helped the organising committee ensure compliance with the protocol at the venues.

According to organising committee members, the festival created fresh energy among students who lacked opportunities for public performances owing to the pandemic.

A scene from a Sanskrit drama staged at the Kozhikode Revenue District School Arts Festival at Vadakara on Thursday | Photo Credit: K. RAGESH

Cultural events held as part of the festival evoked warm public response. Though there were complaints of technical glitches, they were addressed in time.

“The support of the police was praiseworthy as it facilitated the smooth conduct of the festival. The Kerala Police Association had even initiated steps to supply coffee and water at the venue,” said a coordinator. He added that traffic arrangements in Vadakara town proved effective in avoiding rush during the festival.

A Bharatanatyam performance in progress at the Kozhikode Revenue District School Arts Festival at Vadakara on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. RAGESH

The live online updates of results were appreciated by many. The results from all the 19 venues were made available on the spot. They were also displayed on a big screen for the public. A dedicated control room was also opened.

