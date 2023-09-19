Curriculum panel to take a call on four-year courses on Calicut varsity campus

September 19, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Kozhikode

The University of Calicut has entrusted its curriculum committee to deliberate on the modalities of the plan to launch four-year undergraduate courses at its teaching departments on the campus from the next academic year.

This follows a recent meeting of the heads of departments. According to sources, M. Nasar, Pro Vice-Chancellor, P.P. Pradyumnan, Syndicate member, and Dinoj Sebastian, Director of Admissions, are part of the committee.

Colleges affiliated to the university have already begun steps to launch the four-year courses. The departments on the university campus, however, will have to make preparations as they don’t offer UG courses. The current plan is to offer at least one four-year-course in each school, a group of related departments headed by a director, on the campus. Right now, four integrated postgraduate degree courses of five-year duration are already there. The university is thinking of converting them into four-year programmes with an exit option after the fourth year.

The proposal is to either start four-year undergraduate research courses or five-year postgraduate degree courses. The respective department councils will have to discuss this and take a decision.