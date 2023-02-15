Curios carnival at palliative institute in Kozhikode from February 17

February 15, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode-based Institute of Palliative Medicine (IPM) will hold ‘IPM Curios 3.0’, a three-day carnival, on its campus near the Government Medical College Hospital from February 17.

IPM functionaries said on Wednesday that the event aimed to create awareness about palliative care, collect funds for palliative care works, and leave behind some memorable moments through cultural programmes scheduled in the course of the three days. The event could not be held in 2021 and 2022 due to the pandemic. This year’s theme is ‘Celebrating compassion’.

A talk show, flea market, food stalls, musical events by well-known bands, and sports events will be held. There will be sessions highlighting the tales of wheelchair-bound people who survived from their condition and talks on death and life.

A ‘Literature cafe’ too will be there. Jewellery, mobile pouches, paper pens, and food made by bed-ridden patients will be displayed for sale. The IPM will also join hands with the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences to have sessions on mental healthcare and self care. Entry fee from visitors would be considered as a contribution for palliative care works.