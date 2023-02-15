ADVERTISEMENT

Curios carnival at palliative institute in Kozhikode from February 17

February 15, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

Jewellery, mobile pouches, paper pens, and food made by bed-ridden patients to be displayed for sale

The Hindu Bureau

Volunteers making arrangements for the ‘IPM Curios 3.0’ carnival on IPM campus in Kozhikode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Kozhikode-based Institute of Palliative Medicine (IPM) will hold ‘IPM Curios 3.0’, a three-day carnival, on its campus near the Government Medical College Hospital from February 17.

IPM functionaries said on Wednesday that the event aimed to create awareness about palliative care, collect funds for palliative care works, and leave behind some memorable moments through cultural programmes scheduled in the course of the three days. The event could not be held in 2021 and 2022 due to the pandemic. This year’s theme is ‘Celebrating compassion’.

A talk show, flea market, food stalls, musical events by well-known bands, and sports events will be held. There will be sessions highlighting the tales of wheelchair-bound people who survived from their condition and talks on death and life.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A ‘Literature cafe’ too will be there. Jewellery, mobile pouches, paper pens, and food made by bed-ridden patients will be displayed for sale. The IPM will also join hands with the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences to have sessions on mental healthcare and self care. Entry fee from visitors would be considered as a contribution for palliative care works.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US