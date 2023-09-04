HamberMenu
CurioCon-2023 draws crowds

September 04, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

‘CurioCon-2023’, a five-day plasma exhibition and innovation fest, jointly organised by the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NITC), District Institute for Education and Training (DIET), Institute of Plasma Research (IPR), Gujarat, and EduMission drew around 1,500 students on the opening day on Monday.

M.K. Jayaraj, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calicut, inaugurated the event which is aimed at promoting interaction between students and experts in the field of science. It will also offer opportunities for talented students to exhibit their unique and innovative ideas and prototypes developed with the support of Atal Tinkering Labs and EduMission Innovation labs.

Sub Collector Chelsa Sini opened the innovation fest. A.V. Ravi Kumar from IPR delivered the keynote address. Prasad Krishna, Director, NITC was present among others.

