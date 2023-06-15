ADVERTISEMENT

Curbs on wayside parking in Kozhikode

June 15, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Maintenance work in progress on the CH Flyover in Kozhikode city on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The traffic police have put in place stringent regulations on wayside parking in the wake of the latest traffic diversions following the closure of CH Flyover for maintenance.

The wayside parking slots previously marked by the police for light motor vehicles along Kannur Road will remain closed till the completion of the 45-day-long work.

Noticing complaints by motorists and pedestrians about congested traffic movement on Gandhi Road following the newly introduced regulations, more curbs are likely on parking along Gandhi Road.

During peak hours of traffic, regulations will also be considered on roads from the beach connected to the national highway.

“We will be installing no-parking boards soon at important locations to avoid confusion. The cooperation of some of the city schools and colleges has been sought to discourage wayside parking till the completion of the work,” said Manoj Babu, Sub Inspector with the city traffic police.

Meanwhile, some private bus operators have expressed concern over the new diversions, which, according to them, are difficult for heavy vehicle operators during peak hours.

