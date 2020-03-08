Curbs on transporting birds

KANNUR

08 March 2020 19:47 IST

The Animal Husbandry Department has imposed restrictions on the transportation of birds, including poultry chicken, duck and quail, in the district in the wake of an outbreak of bird flu at West Kodiyathur and Vengeri in Kozhikode.

The ban would continue until further orders. Stringent action would be taken against those who violate the orders, said District Collector T.V. Subhash here on Sunday.

