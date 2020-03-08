Kozhikode

Curbs on transporting birds

The Animal Husbandry Department has imposed restrictions on the transportation of birds, including poultry chicken, duck and quail, in the district in the wake of an outbreak of bird flu at West Kodiyathur and Vengeri in Kozhikode.

The ban would continue until further orders. Stringent action would be taken against those who violate the orders, said District Collector T.V. Subhash here on Sunday.

