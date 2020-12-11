Curbs on ‘kottikalasam’ in Kozhikode

Campaign for local body polls to end tomorrow

Considering the COVID-19 scare and the stringent health protocol in place, there will be restrictions on ‘kottikalasam’, the high-spirited final outdoor campaign by political parties before elections. The campaign for the local body polls will come to an end on Saturday.

The police have sought the cooperation of party leaders to keep workers informed of the guidelines. The Station House Officers taking care of sensitive booths will call meetings of party leaders to ensure safe polling on Monday. In case of violations, the party leaders concerned will be accountable for action under the Epidemic Diseases Control Act.

Meanwhile, some party leaders have sought the permission of the authorities to organise small gatherings. However, police sources said they were unlikely in areas where the Health Department had advised caution.

Of the 2,987 booths in Kozhikode district, 1,000 have been classified as vulnerable. Special safety arrangements will be made at such booths with the deployment of additional police personnel from the Armed Reserve Camp. Besides, there will be live webcasting for close monitoring of as many as 91 sensitive booths. Further safety arrangements will be finalised shortly.

A major challenge for the police is to maintain a good strength despite the pandemic spread. Incidentally, several officers are undergoing treatment for viral infection or are in home quarantine. The shortage of human resources will be addressed by deploying staff from other police stations. They will also be supported by Special Police Officers appointed by the District Election Authority.

Though containment zone regulations are still in place to contain the pandemic spread, political parties have been holding uninterrupted campaign by complying with the safety protocol. Along with online programmes, they have been free to conduct house visits, outdoor campaigns, and other promotional programmes with less participants. The restrictions on Kottikalasam is mainly to avoid chances of further spread of the pandemic.