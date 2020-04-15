Curbs on inter-district travel to be tightened in Kozhikode

Following the extension of the lockdown by the Centre till May 3, the police have come up with stringent regulations on inter-district movement of private vehicles. Entry of all vehicles other than those on emergency service will be blocked on district borders.

To ensure sufficient personnel at border check points, additional squads comprising officials from the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) have been deployed. Inter-district travel permission will be given to those who seek medical aid or want to visit the house of the departed relative or close family members under treatment. Only vehicles carrying the pass issued by the district administration will be allowed to cross district borders.

Other than police and MVD personnel, sectoral squads comprising health officials too are keeping vigil in such areas. The presence of at least one Health Department staff will be ensured at all the border checking points. Their service will also be used to screen passengers.

Following the District Collector’s directive, all the interior and parallel roads linking Kozhikode with neighbouring districts will be brought under the surveillance of patrol squads. Rural roads connecting Kozhikode with Wayanad and Kannur districts will be put under 24x7 surveillance. The number of checking points too will be increased.

New norms

New regulations are in place in some of the rural roads under Edachery grama panchayat where the Health Department recently confirmed COVID-19 infection. The movement of residents from Ward 19 to other wards will be restricted as part of preventive measures.

Heads of local self-government institutions have been asked to step up vigil and improve surveillance activities with the police. Incident Commanders, including tahsildars and taluk-level nodal officers, will be coordinating the activities. They will check whether there are any attempts to misuse the service of emergency vehicles.

On national highway stretches, the police have been following stringent screening of vehicles since day one of the national lockdown. Policemen are working on a rotation system to ensure round-the-clock surveillance on highways. Only drivers who have secured special passes from the district-level transportation committee are allowed to cross district borders.