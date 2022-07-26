Curbs on entry to revenue section at Kozhikode Corporation office
The public will be allowed to visit the revenue section at the Kozhikode Corporation office only from 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Special arrangements have been made on Wednesdays to accept applications for ownership change from all wards, and for scrutiny of documents, a press release said.
