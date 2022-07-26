Kozhikode

Curbs on entry to revenue section at Kozhikode Corporation office

The public will be allowed to visit the revenue section at the Kozhikode Corporation office only from 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Special arrangements have been made on Wednesdays to accept applications for ownership change from all wards, and for scrutiny of documents, a press release said.


