Curbs on entry of public to R-Day fete

Minister for Labour and Excise T.P. Ramakrishnan will hoist the National Flag at the Captain Vikram Maidan in West Hill at 9 a.m. on Tuesday as part of the district level Republic Day celebrations.

The Minister will also inspect a guard of honour during the parade.

As the celebrations are being organised by following the COVID-19 and green protocol, the number of participants has been limited to 100. District Collector S.Sambasiva Rao and District Police Chief A.V.George will take part in the event. The public will not be entertained at the celebrations.

Meanwhile, the number of participants in the celebration has been restricted to 75 at the sub divisional/block level and 50 in the panchayat/municipality/corporation level. A maximum of 50 persons can take part in the celebrations in public offices and other places. However, social distancing and other precautions, besides maintaining sanitation will not be compromised at any of these places.