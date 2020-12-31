Curbs in place for New Year revelries in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

31 December 2020 19:28 IST

Stringent regulations by police to prevent COVID-19 spread

The city police on Thursday put in place stringent regulations on New Year revelries as part of the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. All tourism destinations, including beaches and parks, remained closed after 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Those who visited the Kozhikode beach before the deadline were asked to go back after 7 p.m. The entry of children below the age of 10 had already been banned.

Adhering to the health protocol, hotels and event management teams did not host any special New Year events with mass participation. Only special buffets and a few music concerts were hosted instead of the usual DJ parties and dance events. The number of participants was also restricted.

Open concerts in public places and auditoriums were also not held. However, the vacuum was filled with small family gatherings and cake-cutting ceremonies. Officials said restrictions would be in place on the New Year Day as well on account of public safety.

Unlike the previous year, the number of tourists from abroad and other States were minimal.

Flash inspections

The police had already asked resort and homestay owners to communicate in advance the details of such visitors and keep a record of their whereabouts.

Police sources said they had been working for over a month to prevent all drug and liquor parties during New Year celebrations in tourism spots. Flash inspections had been conducted in many locations to check the storage of smuggled liquor and narcotic stuff. National and State highways and check-posts had been under the surveillance of special patrol squads by police and excise departments.

Officials with the District-Level Anti Narcotic Special Action Force said they could seize nearly 75 kg of ganja and other narcotic substances during the special checking conducted within the past three weeks. The local police also had helped conduct surprise inspection of inter-State vehicles, they said.