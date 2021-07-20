Kozhikode

Curbs at Corpn. office

The entry of public to the Kozhikode Corporation office has been restricted to two hours between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. It is applicable to offices of the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and Standing Committee Chairpersons too.

Day-to-day work

However, the restriction is not applicable to day-to-day activities at the Janasevana Kendram such as tax payment, remittance of licence fee, applications for social security pensions, and other applications pertaining to the corporation, besides building permit applications and applications for change of ownership, the Corporation Secretary said in a press release.


