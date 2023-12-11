Culvert work at Stadium Junction in Kozhikode to be completed in a month

December 11, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

The delay in removing a traffic signal post is affecting the progress of the culvert reconstruction work at Stadium Junction in the city.

The reconstruction work had started six months ago, and since then it has been affecting the flow of traffic through the Stadium Junction Puthiyara Road as one half of the road has been blocked for the work. The deep trench made for the work is making even crossing the road difficult and the traffic towards the Stadium Junction from Puthiyara has been re-routed through the Jail Road to prevent congestion.

The work of the culvert began in June this year after it was found that the construction of the drain was faulty and the works undertaken were more cosmetic in nature. Officials of the Public Works department (PWD) and the Uralungal Labour Contractors’ Cooperative Society found that the cosmetic works were carried out above the existing drainage as part of the City Roads Improvement Project. The slabs of the existing drain were blocking the flow of water. When the drainage on the other roads leading to the Stadium Junction was raised, the one at Stadium Junction remained the same. Instead, slabs were placed above the existing drain.

The PWD took over the reconstruction job and has already completed the construction on one half of the road while excavation is going on in the other half. “The traffic signal post needs to be removed to carry out any more work. We are coordinating with Keltron to temporarily remove it,” sources at the PWD said.

Besides the signal post, the age-old cables of the Kerala State Electricity Board and pipelines of the Kerala Water Authority that go beneath the road surface also created hurdles for the PWD in going ahead with the work. “It took us time to coordinate with these departments and hence the delay,” a PWD official said.

The PWD is spending nearly ₹25 lakh for the reconstruction of the culvert which is expected to be completed in another month.

