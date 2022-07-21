Jesuit Society to hold cultural summit in Kozhikode

As part of the Ignation Year (the 500th anniversary of the conversion of St. Ignatius) celebrations, the Kerala Jesuit Society will host a cultural summit at Tagore Centenary Hall here at 5 p.m. on Saturday. M.K. Raghavan, MP, will inaugurate the programme. Media analyst Sebastian Paul will speak on ‘Victimisation of vanguards’; former principal of St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, Valsan Thampu on ‘Education in India, the issues unaddressed’, and Indian Union Muslim League leader K.N.A. Khader on ‘Spiritual quest verses religious fanaticism’.