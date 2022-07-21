Kozhikode

Jesuit Society to hold cultural summit in Kozhikode

As part of the Ignation Year (the 500th anniversary of the conversion of St. Ignatius) celebrations, the Kerala Jesuit Society will host a cultural summit at Tagore Centenary Hall here at 5 p.m. on Saturday. M.K. Raghavan, MP, will inaugurate the programme. Media analyst Sebastian Paul will speak on ‘Victimisation of vanguards’; former principal of St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, Valsan Thampu on ‘Education in India, the issues unaddressed’, and Indian Union Muslim League leader K.N.A. Khader on ‘Spiritual quest verses religious fanaticism’.


