Jesuit Society to hold cultural summit in Kozhikode
As part of the Ignation Year (the 500th anniversary of the conversion of St. Ignatius) celebrations, the Kerala Jesuit Society will host a cultural summit at Tagore Centenary Hall here at 5 p.m. on Saturday. M.K. Raghavan, MP, will inaugurate the programme. Media analyst Sebastian Paul will speak on ‘Victimisation of vanguards’; former principal of St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, Valsan Thampu on ‘Education in India, the issues unaddressed’, and Indian Union Muslim League leader K.N.A. Khader on ‘Spiritual quest verses religious fanaticism’.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.