Cultural scene of Kozhikode to come alive in coming weeks

November 22, 2022 07:58 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Kozhikode

After two years of pandemic-induced lull, the cultural calendar of Kozhikode is becoming active again, with a series of events being held in the district in the coming weeks.

The Kerala State School Arts Festival, which is being held in the city after a gap of eight years, and the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF), which is being held after a gap of three years, are going to be some of the most popular among them.

Ahead of the State arts festival, the Kozhikode revenue district arts festival is all set to kick off at Vadakara on November 26. ‘Kachatathapa’, a five-day literature festival being organised by the city-based Olive Books, will begin at the Kozhikode beach on November 30.

After a three-year gap, the Sargaalaya International Arts and Crafts Festival will be held at the Sargaalaya Kerala Arts and Crafts Village at Iringal near Vadakara on December 22. It will conclude on January 9, 2023. Ahead of the arts festival, major music bands such as Thykoodam Bridge and Agam and singers Job Kurian, Hareesh Sivaramakrishnan, and Sithara Krishnakumar will perform at Sargaalaya on November 27.

The State government will organise a month-long ‘Beypore International Water Fest’ in December. Diverse water sports and entertainment events will be organised along a 10-km stretch of water from the Beypore Pulimuttu tourism centre.

Vikram Maidan in Kozhikode city is going to be the main venue for the State school arts festival, dubbed as the largest such cultural gathering in Asia. Students from across the State will participate in various events to be held at 24 venues in and around the city from January 3 to 7. The organisers expect a huge participation this time.

Another major event is the KLF, where titans from the fields of arts, culture, and literature will enter into debates on the venues overlooking the beach from January 12 to 15, 2023. Like earlier, the organisers have invited speakers from within the State and outside and across the globe.