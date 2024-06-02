Cultural get-together in Kozhikode on June 3

Chilanka Floating Theatre is organising ‘We the People of India’, a cultural get-together, at the Kozhikode Town Hall on June 3 with the theme ‘Resist communalism...be human’. The event will begin with a music concert by Gokul Raj at 3 p.m., followed by the get-together at 6 p.m.

Mayor Beena Philip will inaugurate the event. Television personality G.S. Pradeep will be the chief guest. Writer Khadeeja Mumtaz will deliver the keynote address. The get-together will be followed by staging of a play titled “Maranakkada” directed by Bichoos Chilanka, a press release said.

