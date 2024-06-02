GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Cultural get-together in Kozhikode on June 3

Published - June 02, 2024 12:16 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Chilanka Floating Theatre is organising ‘We the People of India’, a cultural get-together, at the Kozhikode Town Hall on June 3 with the theme ‘Resist communalism...be human’. The event will begin with a music concert by Gokul Raj at 3 p.m., followed by the get-together at 6 p.m.

Mayor Beena Philip will inaugurate the event. Television personality G.S. Pradeep will be the chief guest. Writer Khadeeja Mumtaz will deliver the keynote address. The get-together will be followed by staging of a play titled “Maranakkada” directed by Bichoos Chilanka, a press release said.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / arts, culture and entertainment

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.