Cultural events at Freedom Square from January 3

December 26, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Cultural events will be held for four days at Freedom Square on Kozhikode beach to mark the State School Arts Festival that begins in the city on January 3.

Organisers said speeches would be held between 5.30 p.m. and 6.30 p.m., and music and dance programmes would follow till 10 p.m. The programmes include a visual representation of Kumaran Asan’s poem Chandalabhikshuki, Sufi music and Ghazal performances, Kathak dance, Tholpavakkoothu, and a musical concert by differently abled students.

Ahead of the cultural events, 61 artists will draw pictures on the beach. Education Minister V. Sivankutty and writers M. Mukundan and Subhash Chandran will attend the event on January 3. Alankode Leelakrishnan, Kaithapram Damodaran Namboodiri, and Sunil P. Elayidom will participate in various events in the subsequent days.

Clay pots to store drinking water during the State School Arts Festival, in Kozhikode on Monday.

Clay pots to store drinking water during the State School Arts Festival, in Kozhikode on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

An exhibition will be held at the Zamorin’s school ground for five days from January 3. As many as 32 institutions, mainly those in the public sector, will participate.

Meanwhile, Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Monday accepted books from writer and academic K.E.N. Kunhamed to be presented to guests attending the events. Mr. Riyas visited Mr. Kunhamed’s home to receive the books.

