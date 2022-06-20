Cultural centre inaugurated in Kozhikode
K.M. Sachindev, MLA, inaugurated the Kolikkamvayal Samskaraika Nilayam in Kayanna grama panchayat here on Monday. The cultural centre housing a library and meeting hall was constructed at a cost of ₹27 lakh sanctioned from the MLA’s asset development fund.
