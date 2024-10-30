CUEU objects to appointments in legal cell, students’ welfare section in Calicut varsity 

The Calicut University Employees’ Union (CUEU), a pro-Left union of university staff, has accused Vice-Chancellor P. Raveendran of appointing pro-Congress and pro-Indian Union Muslim League officials in the legal cell and the students’ welfare section to “sabotage” the upcoming students’ union polls and some court cases involving the varsity.

CUEU leaders alleged that M.C. Vinod, section officer, was shifted from the legal cell and replaced by K. Adam Malik. Saleem Mohammed. K. Shameem, section officer, students’ welfare, was replaced by K. Suresh Kumar. Mr. Mohammed is a functionary of the Solidarity of University Employees, a pro-IUML organisation and Mr. Suresh Kumar is a former general secretary of the Calicut University Staff Organisation, a pro-Congress association.

Mr. Raveendran, however, told The Hindu on Wednesday that the appointments were routine matter for administrative convenience.

The CUEU leaders claimed that the appointment of Mr. Mohammed in the legal cell was to help T. Mohammed Sajid, an instrumentation engineer, who was demoted by the Syndicate after an inquiry, but later ordered to be reinstated by Chancellor and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. A case related to this is pending in the Kerala High Court now. They also claimed that the appointment came at a time when a case filed by Mr. Mohammed against the university was expected to be taken up by the court. Mr. Suresh Kumar’s appointment was to help the United Democratic Students’ Front, an alliance of the Kerala Students Union and the Muslim Students Federation, in the upcoming university union polls, they alleged. The CUEU functionaries had been staging protests against Mr. Raveendran in the past couple of days.

