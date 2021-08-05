CSC entrepreneurs allege partiality by sectoral magistrates in enforcing COVID protocol

Appeal to State government to introduce better supervision

A section of Information Technology (IT) entrepreneurs owing allegiance to the IT and Allied Employees Confederation has appealed to the State government to introduce better supervision over sectoral magistrates. The leaders of the confederation claimed that many of the newly appointed sectoral magistrates from various government departments were partial in their actions while enforcing the COVID-19 protocol.

T.P. Chandran and A.P Sudheeshan, functionaries of the confederation, said the worst affected were those working at the Digital Seva Common Service Centres (CSCs) under the Union Ministry of Information Technology. According to them, many entrepreneurs who offered CSC services were being heavily fined by sectoral magistrates, who also initiated legal action against them.

The confederation leaders said Akshaya entrepreneurs should be allowed to function without interruption or official meddling in the name of checking. “We were also offering important IT services sought by customers to clear various applications during the lockdown period,” they said.

“Many people depended on CSCs to register their slots for vaccination and submit various applications for school admissions, insurance renewal, passport, PAN cards and different scholarships,” said a leader of the confederation. He said the centres were kept open in places where there were no Akshaya centres offering the same services.

In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister and the district administration, the confederation leaders said biased action by sectoral magistrates tarnished their public image and dragged them into legal complications. They said such actions would seriously affect the lives of hundreds of entrepreneurs who were going through an acute financial crisis since the outbreak of the pandemic.