‘Crossroads’ ends with hopes on reviving architecture

Visitors at the ‘Urban Angadi’ set up at Sarovaram Biopark in Kozhikode as part of the ‘Crossroads’ architects’ conference on Saturday.

‘Crossroads’, a three-day architectural conclave organised by the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) in association with Young Architects Festival (YAF) to explore new ways and means for creating better living space around drew to a close at Sarovaram bio-park here on Saturday. Minister for Tourism and Public Works P. A. Mohammed Riyas was guest of honour at the valedictory function.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Riyas said the proposals made as part of the ‘Reweave Kozhikode’ project would help redefine the future of the old Comtrust building and its premises. He also assured efforts on his part to include new design thinking in the planning and construction of future buildings in the State.

Leading architects from various States took part in scientific sessions on modern architecture during the event. One of the major proposals at the valedictory session was to check the possibility of hosting an architectural biennale in Kozhikode.

At the concluding session on ‘When East Meets West’, South African architect Peter Rich and Sri Lankan architect Palinda Kannangara presented papers on their architectural voyage.

The winners of the Reweave Calicut design competition and the Young Architects Award instituted by the IIA were announced on Saturday. The winners were selected from a group of nine short-listed entries.

According to the organisers, the ‘Urban Angadi’ set up as part of the conclave exhibited the concept of Malabar’s traditional business streets by blending art, music, and trade. It was arranged with the aim of bringing in the feel of the past blended with the ambience of the present to attract the modern crowd. Food stalls and counters selling ethnic garment items attracted many to the venue, they said.