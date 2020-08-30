Critical containment zones under intensified vigil in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

30 August 2020 19:49 IST

Roads to remain closed; parking banned in public places

Critical containment zones in Kozhikode district have been brought under intensified vigil of the police in view of Onam celebrations. To prevent chances of community spread, roads in such high-risk zones will remain closed on Monday.

Within the Kozhikode city corporation limits, the Thoppayil ward will be locked down. Deputy Collector E. Anitha Kumari has been appointed as the incident commander. She will coordinate surveillance measures with the support of Health Department staff and the police.

A police official from the Vellayil station said people were cooperating with regulations. “Late-night outing, which has been a common practice in Kozhikode, has largely come down as all are aware of the situation,” he said.

On Sunday, multiple rounds of outdoor announcements were done by the city police explaining the need to comply with the health protocol. Police deployment was made stronger at S.M. Street and all other major shopping locations.

Following the District Police Chief’s directive, parking was banned in public places. Patrol squads were asked to keep an eye on all important tourism destinations in the city and rural areas to prevent public entry. Additional policemen will be posted in all beach tourism destinations to prevent public gatherings on Monday.