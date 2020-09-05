Criminals on parole keep police on their toes

Kozhikode

05 September 2020 21:30 IST

Convicts released due to COVID-19 situation go back to crimes

Criminals who were released on parole from jails in the district six months ago due to the spread of COVID-19 have become a headache to the police now. The Kozhikode Town Police Station alone recorded five cases recently involving them. “The situation is no different in other stations,” said Station House Officer A. Umesh, citing a recent theft in a shop near the Second Railway Gate in the city.

“Cigarettes and lottery tickets worth around ₹30,000 were stolen from the small shop, and the culprits have been identified,” Mr. Umesh said, adding that even bank robbery case involving those on parole had been reported.

He said the early closure of shops and end of activities in the city by 7 p.m. had become an advantage for burglars . “Recently, a person who was released on parole while undergoing punishment in a POCSO case has gone back to jail for murder. Another habitual thief was arrested and sent back to jail for 16 robberies,” Mr. Umesh said.

The Town Police have also initiated action based on the Juvenile Justice Act in some cases in which criminals on parole used children to aid them in crimes.