Criminals on parole keep police on their toes

Criminals who were released on parole from jails in the district six months ago due to the spread of COVID-19 have become a headache to the police now. The Kozhikode Town Police Station alone recorded five cases recently involving them. “The situation is no different in other stations,” said Station House Officer A. Umesh, citing a recent theft in a shop near the Second Railway Gate in the city.
“Cigarettes and lottery tickets worth around ₹30,000 were stolen from the small shop, and the culprits have been identified,” Mr. Umesh said, adding that even bank robbery case involving those on parole had been reported.
He said the early closure of shops and end of activities in the city by 7 p.m. had become an advantage for burglars . “Recently, a person who was released on parole while undergoing punishment in a POCSO case has gone back to jail for murder. Another habitual thief was arrested and sent back to jail for 16 robberies,” Mr. Umesh said.
The Town Police have also initiated action based on the Juvenile Justice Act in some cases in which criminals on parole used children to aid them in crimes.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath