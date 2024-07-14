GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Criminal’ tenants land city property owners in trouble

Owners urged to verify documents and rent out buildings with proper agreements

Published - July 14, 2024 11:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Building owners in the city who rent out their properties for commercial and residential purposes without proper tenant verification are in for legal trouble. Enforcement agencies had seized large quantities of synthetic drugs and banned goods recently from rented properties in the city.

Drug pushers, who often provided incorrect personal details to property owners, used apartments, flats, and houses to store and sell drugs, said police sources.

According to the police, despite repeated instructions from them to rent out properties only with proper agreements and verification of the tenants’ identity documents, some owners ignore these guidelines. Many are reportedly avoiding legal documentation citing short-stay requirements of clients. “Earlier, migrant workers would secure private buildings without signing any rental agreement.

“This practice ended after it was noticed that many workers were being accommodated beyond the permitted capacity,” said a Civil Police Officer. He also added that criminals among migrants often used such spaces as safe hideouts.

Civil case lawyers pointed out that a proper rental agreement with witnesses and identification documents was essential to challenge cases involving tenants caught in legal issues.

The trend of not renewing such agreements after signing the first deed could lead to undesired results, they warned.

Meanwhile, owners’ associations in some apartments and flats have begun implementing strict monitoring measures for renting out properties.

Kozhikode / Kerala / crime, law and justice

